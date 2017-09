× Fire officials respond to house fire near 11th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department is looking into what caused a house fire near 11th and Keefe Friday morning, September 1st.

According to authorities, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m.

The house suffered heavy damage on one side.

Red Cross was at the scene but said the house looked vacant.

At the scene of the house fire in the 3400 blk of N 11th St in #Milwaukee. Appears to be vacant. @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/YQuLaq14ud — Bob Wade (@rlwade) September 1, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

