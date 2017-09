× Police: Man shot behind a home near 40th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — Police responded to a shooting near 40th and Garfield late Thursday night, August 31st.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m.

Officials say a 23-year-old man was shot behind a home.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The victim could not give a motive behind the shooting.

No suspect is in custody.

