Where to draw the line: What constitutes as cheating?

MILWAUKEE -- Is kissing someone other than your partner technically cheating? A recent study found that one in five men say it's not -- while nearly 90% of women say it is! Matchmaker Julie Amann with It's Just Lunch talks about why men and women view cheating differently -- and where to draw the line.

To be fair, 4 out of 5 guys in the survey said that kissing someone else other than their date or partner would be cheating! But far more men than women in this study said that it wouldn't be. It's likely because of how men and women view the act of kissing. For most women, it's often more than a physical act -- there's a big emotional component to it. While for some men, it's nothing more than a physical act -- like a handshake.

Cheating, ultimately, is about violating your partner's expectations! When you're dating, though, there's a lot more 'gray area' than when you're actually in a serious or legally-binding relationship. If you're in a committed relationship, it's natural to expect that your date isn't smooching other people. However, if you're not exclusive, then it's not technically cheating.

The key in dating is to be honest and to communicate those expectations to make sure you're both on the same page.

There are different kinds of cheating in dating -- physical and emotional! While it's pretty easy to figure out the physical acts that can be considered betrayals, things really get 'blurred' when it comes to sorting out the emotional betrayals.

Flirting

Flirting is fun, but it can also be problematic when you're dating!

As long as the flirting is friendly -- and it stops there -- it's fine.

When it seems like your date is trying to score his or her next date with someone else, then there's a problem -- and to some, it could be considered cheating.

Texting Other People

In today's dating world, it seems like we can't communicate without texting!

And a lot of people might argue that a little flirty text to someone they have or haven't met in person isn't actually cheating.

But there's a big difference between messages that are just teasing and those that are intimate.

If you're not exclusive and you both understand that -- at least wait to text that other person when you`re alone -- not on the date!

Thinking Others Are Attractive