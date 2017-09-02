× Driver pronounced dead at scene of crash on I-43; speed was contributing factor

MILWAUKEE — One person has died following a vehicle crash on I-43 eastbound Friday night, September 1st.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-43 eastbound at 51st Street.

Officials say they responded to a call about a vehicle that had driven into a ditch.

Witnesses to the crash found the 26-year-old driver unresponsive when attempting to help.

Greenfield Fire Department pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began life-saving efforts. Around 10:00 p.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the 26-year-old had been traveling at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles, abruptly attempted to change lanes, and lost control of the vehicle.

The fatal crash is under investigation.