As Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer, folks enjoy Big Gig BBQ, Third Ward Art Festival

MILWAUKEE -- Labor Day weekend marks the sort of unofficial end to summer, and people were out across the city celebrating this holiday weekend.

"There's something about a summer night and being with friends and family. Good food, good drinks. It says it all," said Joe Parajecki with the Kettle Range Meat Company.

Maier Festival Park hosted the Big Gig Barbecue this Labor Day weekend for the second year. The event featured smoky, savory, signature BBQ and sides from 14 of the best local and regional cookers, and this year, guests could vote for their favorite to win the Big Gig Pig award.

There was also live music, cooking demonstrations, family fun picnic games, a local celebrity bacon eating contest, and more.

"I always start and end the season with a smile. Do that here. You started with Summerfest. End it here with the Big Gig BBQ," Gayle Littell from Milwaukee World Festival said.

All across Milwaukee, people this Labor Day weekend enjoyed the last bit of summer. There were many hanging out at one of the most iconic spots in the city -- the Summerfest grounds, where events are planned until the end of September.

"Just watching people, really enjoying this beautiful lakefront and this beautiful site that we have here in Milwaukee. We're really, really fortunate," Littell said.

As summer came to a close, some enjoying the Third Ward Art Festival in Milwaukee's Third Ward this Labor Day weekend said they're looking forward to fall, with the changing leaves and crisp temps.

"This is a traveling show. This is one of their favorite stops, and what better place to be than in the Historic Third Ward with the Public Market on one end, all the art in between, and plenty of music, and plenty of food," said Jim Plaisted from the Historic Third Ward Association.

The 6th annual festival featured the work of more than 140-juried artists, 36 of whom are from Wisconsin, in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, fiber, glass jewelry, sculpture, mixed media, paintings, drawings, photography, printmaking, wood and furniture. In addition to the incredible artwork available for purchase, attendees were able to interact with artists through demonstrations and booth chats.

The end of summer means football season is right around the corner, and the Packers are shaping up to have a very strong year. They'll play the first game of the regular season next Sunday, September 10th vs. the Seahawks.