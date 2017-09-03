“Most determined child I’ve seen:” 11-year-old La Crosse girl saving for college by flipping houses

LA CROSSE — An 11-year-old girl from western Wisconsin is saving for college by flipping houses.

Madison Bue of West Salem has spent her summer renovating a four-bedroom, two-bath house in La Crosse’s south side, the La Crosse Tribune reported. Bue’s grandfather, business mogul Cliff LeCleir, purchased the property for her.

“She is the most determined child I have ever seen,” LeCleir said. “When she sets her mind on something she gets it done.”

Bue, who’s one of six siblings, said she knows her parents can’t afford to pay for college for all of them.

She was inspired to start raising funds for college by flipping houses after watching the reality show “House Hunters” on HGTV and other shows that feature people flipping houses for profit.

“I love those shows so much,” she said. “I asked Papa if he could help me flip a house to save up college funds.”

She stared her own limited liability corporation, BueZoo, for the project. Bue and LeCleir considered more than a dozen homes before choosing one to work on.

Bue took ownership of the home in June and began working on the renovation in July. She did much of the work on her own, such as outdoor landscaping and removing old carpet and tile. She hired contractors for painting and other work. Her mother, Amanda Bue, has also contributed as an employee of BueZoo.

Bue said she isn’t sure if she’ll tackle another house next year because it was difficult balancing the work with extracurricular activities.

“I am just really proud of myself,” she said. “Even though I am hot and sweaty and tired at the end of the day, I am really proud of all that I did that day. I’m excited to be able to tell my friends I accomplished this.”

Bue will be in fifth grade at Coulee Christian School this fall.