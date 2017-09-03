Waterford HS Senior one of the best competitive shooters in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD-- Sarah Schwacker is a senior at Waterford Union High School. She's a member of the Waterford Wolverine shooting team. This past summer she went to Colorado for a national competition. She placed 2nd in the International Skeet competition. Sarah says she usually scores a 23 or 24 in American trap. Sarah started shooting when she a child. The first time she did she only scored 3 out of 25 and was upset. But one of the coaches at the range said she had nice form and she stuck with it. Now she competes against other shooters from across the country and the world.

Sarah Schwacker

Waterford Union High School Senior

Competitive Shotgun Shooter