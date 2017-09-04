Family says man killed by police was legally blind; he fired into the air to break up fight

MILWAUKEE — Investigators from outside the city were on Milwaukee’s north side Monday, September 4th looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night near 39th and Congress. This, as friends and relatives of the 37-year-old man shot and killed by police told FOX6 News he was armed, but also blind.

Witnesses and police both said the man fired his gun with officers nearby. Family members said he did so to break up a fight, and he didn’t know police were there because he couldn’t see.

Relatives mourned Monday afternoon at the scene near 39th and Congress, as police from suburban agencies looked for witnesses to Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting. Police said their officers responded to a large fight.

“Subjects with bats. As officers responded, there were shots fired in addition to the scuffle that was taking place. When officers arrived on the scene, they confronted an individual that had a gun. Two officers discharged their firearms, striking that subject,” William Jessup with the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Friends and relatives said 37-year-old Antwon Springer did fire shots with police in the area. They said he was shooting into the air to break up the fight, and because he was legally blind, he could not see that police were already there.

“He literally stepped out just to say ‘pow, pow — get away from house!`’You have 40 to 50 people chaotically fighting on your lawn. What would you do?” Angel Lewis, Springer’s cousin said.

Police said it’s too early to confirm Springer was shooting into the air.

“We don’t have those details. I can tell you we did recover the weapon. There are casings on the scene to indicate the weapon in his possession was discharged,” Jessup said.

Police described Springer as a convicted felon. Court records show a 1999 conviction for driving a stolen car and a 2006 conviction for felon possessing a firearm.

A man who would only identify himself as Springer’s friend Pernell said relatives are upset police were quick to announce that.

“I don’t see why you put that out there to create this narrative that, you know, he was wrong,” Pernell said.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is the outside agency leading this investigation. A spokesman for the department said he has no knowledge of whether Springer is legally blind.