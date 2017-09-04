× Fight for $15: Union members, fast food workers to rally on Labor Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of union members, fast food workers and supporters plan to rally Monday morning, September 4th outside Aurora Sinai as hospital workers without a union join the Fight for $15.

Following the program, the group will march to the construction site of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena where union leaders, including Mahlon Mitchell, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, and Randy Bryce, an ironworker running against Rep. Paul Ryan, will address the crowd.

After the Bucks arena rally, marchers will join the traditional Labor Day parade starting at Zeidler Union Square, 301 W Michigan St., which starts at 11 am.

The rallies here are part of actions at more than 300 cities nationwide this Labor Day.