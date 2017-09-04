“Super happy to help:” BelAir Cantina creates ‘Tacos for Texas’ to raise relief for Harvey victims

MILWAUKEE — For the next two weeks, you can help support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts one taco at a time.

Starting on Labor Day and running through Sunday, September 17, BelAir Cantina is partnering with FM 102.1 and OnMilwaukee.com to host a “Tacos for Texas” fundraiser at its six locations, with a special “Texas Taco” on the menu.

“It’s braised brisket,” Cody Calderon, General Manager of the Water Street location, says. “It’s caramelized onions, citrus slaw in a chipotle mayo.”

All proceeds from the Texas Taco will go towards J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund, an incredible effort that’s already raised more than $19 million.

“I think our staff, in general, is just super happy to help,” says Calderon. “They’re going to let every single customer know.”

As for how much BelAir hopes to donate, the sky is the limit for a place that sells thousands of tacos each week at each location.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Calderon says. “Because we sell so many tacos. With the six locations, it’s almost impossible to guess how much.”

Milwaukee and Houston may be separated by more than a thousand miles, but the two cities are getting closer and closer with every bite.