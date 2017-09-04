Watch: Crash closes all lanes of I-94 WB at Calhoun in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported early Monday, September 4th a crash closed all lanes of I-94 westbound at Calhoun Road in Brookfield.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Officials were estimating they’d be on scene for at least two hours.

Drivers were being diverted at Moorland Road.

The extent of any injuries suffered is unclear at this point.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Alert | WAUKESHA Co | Crash | I-94 WB | CALHOUN RD | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 4, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.