× 17-year-old girl shot, seriously hurt near 21st and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle near 21st and Atkinson.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

The victim was seriously hurt, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek suspects and to determine the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

