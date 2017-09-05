× 26-year-old man killed in Kenosha Co. crash; excessive speed appears to be factor

KENOSHA — Excessive speed appears to have contributed to a crash that killed a 26-year-old man in Kenosha County on Tuesday morning, September 5th.

Officials from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Paris Fire and Rescue responded to the 18500 block of State Highway 142 around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. That’s when a passerby discovered the crash in the north ditch near the Des Plaines River.

Officials say the driver and sole occupant of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Again, officials say excessive speed appears to have contributed to this crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.