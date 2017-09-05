Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to outline transition at Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, September 5th to outline the transition taking place at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. This comes in the wake of the resignation of David Clarke as sheriff.

The news conference is set for 3:30 p.m. — and FOX6 News plans to stream the event.

Clarke resigned his position effective at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st.

“After almost 40 years serving the great people of Milwaukee County, I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” Clarke said in a brief statement sent to reporters Thursday. “I will have news about my next steps in the very near future.”

Schmidt was the highest-ranking official at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office besides Clarke. He is now the acting sheriff.

Gov. Scott Walker will appoint a replacement to fill out the rest of Clarke’s term, which ends next year.