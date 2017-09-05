× Dozens of Red Cross Wisconsin volunteers are now helping in Texas, Florida

MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross commitment to helping those affected by Harvey is tremendous — and now, Irma is coming into play.

Red Cross Wisconsin tweeted on Tuesday, September 5th that is has more than 100 volunteers helping in south Texas in the wake of Harvey. And 12 volunteers will be headed south towards Florida to help with efforts related to Irma.

More than 100 from wisconsin are in Texas! Also sending 12 (so far) to #Irma. https://t.co/a4iQLfBQEF — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) September 5, 2017

Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to donate to help support the efforts in play in Texas and Florida.