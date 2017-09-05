× Effort to recall Tom Barrett as Milwaukee mayor fails; “There seems to be a lack of appetite for change”

MILWAUKEE — A recall attempt of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has failed.

Al Jansen, the man who initiated the recall attempt, tells FOX6 News he failed to get the necessary signatures to make it happen.

“We did not get anywhere near enough signatures,” Jansen said in a phone interview.

Jansen’s group needed more than 50,000 signatures in a 60-day period to force a recall election. He estimates he got about 10,000 — and said he did not collect many in the second month of the recall effort. Jansen said he dropped off letters at the City of Milwaukee Election Commission and Barrett’s office Tuesday morning.

Jansen said the following in a written statement:

“It became obvious that I overestimated the demand for changing the direction of the political leadership in Milwaukee. With the successes of downtown growth, there seems to be a lack of appetite for change.”