× Get some extra “flavor” on your pizza: You can hang out with Flavor Flav in Lake Geneva!

LAKE GENEVA — Who wants to hang out with Flavor Flav?!

The rapper/actor/comedian will be in Lake Geneva September 7th through 9th for $100.

Flavor Flav will be stopping by Mama Cimino at 131 N. Wells Street in Lake Geneva on those three days — from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $100.

Mama Cimino officials said on Facebook Flavor Flav “wants to visit Wisconsin” and he’ll be promoting himself during these events. Autograph and photo opportunities will be available.

You can buy tickets in advance at Mama Cimino.