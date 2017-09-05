GOP leaders: Budget agreement abandons I-94 in Milwaukee Co., moves a step toward tolling

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans say they have reached an agreement on the long-delayed transportation budget that will keep Interstate 94 East/West in Milwaukee County off the state’s to-do list for the foreseeable future.

“Yeah, I’m very disappointed,” said state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills and one of the Finance committee’s co-chairs. She called the decision “short-sighted” because it will leave Milwaukee-area interstate projects unfinished for years.

Republican leaders of the Legislature’s powerful budget committee said their proposal would look a lot like Gov. Scott Walker’s original budget, proposed seven months ago before GOP infighting bogged down the process in Madison. The budget is now more than two months past due.

Walker’s budget also abandoned the I-94 East/West project.

The GOP’s proposed agreement makes a series of other changes related to transportation.

Under the proposal, Wisconsin would submit an application to the federal government to allow tolling in the state, said Darling and the committee’s other co-chair, state Rep. John Nygren. Even if Wisconsin wins federal approval, state lawmakers would still need to approve any proposal to put tolls on interstate highways.

Republicans said their agreement will also impose a new $100 fee on electric vehicles and $75 on hybrids, justifying the new fee as an attempt to provide “parity” with other drivers who pay the state’s tax on gasoline purchases. Democrats have criticized the provision.

The committee is scheduled to vote on the agreement later today. It would then go to the Assembly and Senate for final approval.