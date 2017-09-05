“Looked like a firework:” Woman nearly lost home when charging hoverboard went up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Missouri -- A Missouri woman says she's lucky she didn't lose her home after a hoverboard in her basement went up in flames while it was charging.

Rachel Ferguson said a Swagway hoverboard was charging near a window in her home when it caught fire.

Luckily, she was able to react quickly, grabbing a fire extinguisher and putting out the flames.

"It's a mess. It's scary. All I saw from over in this direction was sparks and it looked like a firework. They said just being able to kick off that kiddie fire extinguisher saved the house. Both of these hoverboards are 2015 or newer so all these glitches and problems were supposed to be worked out," Ferguson said.

Earlier this year, a family in Topeka lost their home when a hoverboard caught fire inside.

Investigators from the hoverboard's manufacturing company will be making a trip out to the Ferguson's home to take a look at the damage. Meanwhile, the family has had to move out temporarily while a professional cleaning company moves in.