Missing: 17-year-old boy hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning, near Milwaukee H.S. of the Arts

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Jonathan Long Jr. was last seen near 23rd and Highland — near the Milwaukee High School of the Arts, where he attends school. He’s been missing since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Police described the boy as standing 6′ tall and weighing 160 pounds with a slim build. He has short hair, and he was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with the logo “Milwaukee High School of the Arts” on the left chest of his shirt, along with dark pants.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD.