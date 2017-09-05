Pete’s Fruit Market coming to Bronzeville neighborhood: “A destination for fresh produce”

MILWAUKEE – Pete’s Fruit Market will host the grand opening of its new Bronzeville store located at 2323 N. Martin Luther King Drive in Milwaukee on Thursday, September 14th.

The celebration is set to take place from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and include a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as live entertainment, store specials, food demonstrations, complimentary samples, face painting and giveaways, according to a news release from Pete’s Fruit Market officials.

According to that release, the new market is a fully remodeled, 13,700 square foot building complete with a full line of fresh juices, expanded seafood and butcher shop, fresh fruit and vegetables, and an array of food products.

“We are excited to open our second location in Milwaukee and look forward to making this location a destination for fresh produce and seafood to all of our neighbors,” said Pete Tsitiridis, owner, Pete’s Fruit Market in nthe release.

Pete’s Fruit Market was founded by Tsitiridis in 1976 in Waukegan, Illinois. Since that time, Pete’s has expanded a few more times, with the Bronzeville location being the newest addition. The new Bronzeville location will be managed by Pete’s son, Teddy Tsitiridis.