Sheboygan police ask for public’s help to locate 27-year-old robbery suspect

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help to locate a robbery suspect.

Officials responded to a disturbance at a home near 12th and Lincoln in Sheboygan on Friday August 25th — and are treating the incident as a robbery. Police identified a suspect as 27-year-old Jeffery Holm Jr.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other and this is not a random act.

If you have information about this incident, or know what whereabouts of Holm, you’re asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

The investigation is ongoing.

