LIVE: Acting Milwaukee Co. Sheriff Richard Schmidt outlines the transition at Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Sheboygan police ask for public’s help to locate 27-year-old robbery suspect

Posted 2:19 pm, September 5, 2017, by

Jeffery Holm

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help to locate a robbery suspect.

Officials responded to a disturbance at a home near 12th and Lincoln in Sheboygan on Friday August 25th — and are treating the incident as a robbery. Police identified a suspect as 27-year-old Jeffery Holm Jr.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other and this is not a random act.

If you have information about this incident, or know what whereabouts of Holm, you’re asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

The investigation is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.