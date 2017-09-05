Truck driver seriously injured after robbery, assault at wayside in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A truck driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Monday night, September 4th after he was assaulted and robbed at a wayside in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at the wayside on I-41 on the southbound side around 10:30 p.m.

It is reported that two males jumped over the stall in the bathroom and assaulted a truck driver. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

The truck driver, a 55-year-old man from Titusville, PA received serious injuries as a result of the assault and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee due to the extent of injuries.

The sheriff’s office would like anyone who may have been a witness or who may have information regarding this crime to contact them at 920-386-3726.