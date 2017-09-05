Wisconsin Republicans look to change state’s legal system for Foxconn

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are seeking to change the state’s legal appeals process for the Taiwanese electrics company Foxconn so that any appeal related to the tax breaks the company receives would bypass the appellate level and go directly to the state Supreme Court.

Under a proposed amendment unveiled by Republicans on the Legislature’s powerful budget committee, any lower court decision would immediately be stayed pending appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“Now we’re going to change our legal system for this company?” asked state Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, who blasted the bill as a giveaway to Foxconn from Wisconsin taxpayers.

The Joint Finance committee is considering a bill providing up to $3 billion in tax breaks to Foxconn if the company builds its proposed $10 billion plant and hires up to 13,000 workers.

In another proposed change, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would have to “attempt to ensure” that Foxconn is satisfying hiring goals before the state pays out up to $1.5 billion for expenses related to building the massive LCD screen plant. Democrats said the requirement was not strong enough because it doesn’t contain hiring benchmarks.

The hiring goals have not been specified because there is no final contract between Wisconsin and Foxconn. The company has also not said publicly where it will build its proposed plant, even though Gov. Scott Walker’s top administrator said 33 days ago that such a decision was “imminent.”

Republicans said they wanted to move forward with the bill to jump-start what they called a “transformational” economic boost for the state.

“It’s the biggest thing that’s happened to Wisconsin since the cow,” said state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette and co-chair of the Finance committee.