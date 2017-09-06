MILWAUKEE -- Get caught up on all things Milwaukee. The latest issued of M Magazine is on sale now. Editor-in-chief, Jen Kent, and contributing stylist, Jen Daoust, join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Hottest trends: Get caught up on all things Milwaukee with M Magazine
-
The June issue of M Magazine is all about the best of the greater Milwaukee area
-
Doing any home improvements? If so, the July issue of M Magazine is for you
-
Downtown Milwaukee and beyond: Details on the latest issue of M Magazine
-
August 2
-
June 7
-
-
“An art to it:” Crews prepare 7,000 shells for popular U.S. Bank Fireworks Show along the lakefront
-
“Frustrating:” Suspects strike again, breaking into more vehicles in Brewers Hill; incidents caught on camera
-
“I lock everything twice:” Doorbell camera catches picture of burglar now on the run
-
Astronomy Magazine: Monday’s solar event expected to be “most-viewed eclipse ever”
-
Getting to the Big Gig: Transportation tips, details to make your Summerfest commute easy
-
-
In the heart of Sherman Park, Boy’s and Girls Club thriving 1 year after riots: “Going to continue to do more”
-
MCTS to unveil new route to State Fair by giving away free cream puffs
-
“Know where their kids are:” We Got This ‘MPD’ event encourages parent-child interaction