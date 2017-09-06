Milwaukee Common Council votes to remove 1,500-foot sex offender residency restriction

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted on Wednesday, September 6th to update the city’s residency restrictions for sex offenders and make other changes to coordinate with state law.

The council voted to remove a 1,500-foot restriction as to where sex offenders can live.

Due to a lawsuit against the city by sex offenders, Alderman Michael Murphy said the city had no choice but to change the rules. Murphy said the proposal still needs to be signed off on by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, but he said the current 1,500-foot restriction limited Milwaukee sex offenders to only 115 homes that weren’t close to day cares or schools.

It also created a scenario that left many sex offenders homeless.

Murphy said he believes by eliminating the residency restrictions altogether, the DOJ will be able to better keep track of offenders because they’ll have addresses.

Murphy also said the proposal will not apply to violent sex offenders who still have to comply with the 1,500-foot rule.

