Officials: Some Montana wildfires could last for at least another month

MONTANA — Some evacuation orders have been lifted in populated areas near Montana wildfires but many are still burning and officials said residents should be prepared for some of to last for at least another month.

After a weekend of significant fire growth across the state, cooler weather gave crews a bit of a break.

But the temperatures are expected to warm up over the rest of the week and fire officials say the fire season is far from over.

In Glacier National Park, heavy smoke from a wildfire caused poor air quality but also helped stifle the fire’s growth.

In northwestern Montana, members of an Amish community evacuated before 10 homes and 30 outbuildings were destroyed were staying with other families.

Darinda Yoder told the Missoulian residents were able retrieve schoolbooks and desks.

Yoder says Classes will resume in a barn for the school’s 27 students.