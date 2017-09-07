× FPC to take up new MPD policy that would allow officers to pursue reckless vehicles, mobile drug traffickers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission on Thursday evening, September 7th will take up a proposed revised pursuit policy that would allow Milwaukee police officers to pursue vehicles involved in reckless driving and suspected mobile drug trafficking.

According to a news release from Alderman Michael Murphy, the revised policy was drafted in response to the FPC’s July extension that directed Chief Ed Flynn to submit a

revised pursuit policy to allow officers to pursue more vehicles involved in violations of the law.

Alderman Murphy said he is glad to see the revised policy come forward and expects the FPC to adopt it Thursday night.

“I want to again thank the Fire and Police Commission for listening to members of the public and the Common Council on this issue,” Murphy said in the release. “Reckless driving and at times a climate of lawlessness on our streets has put our citizens in danger and it will be empowering for officers to now have a clearer path for apprehending people who break the law and think they can just drive away.”

According to the FPC, between January and May of 2017 there was a 53% increase in the number of fatal motor vehicle accidents and a 160% increase in the number of hit-and-run

fatalities compared to the same time period in 2016. Furthermore, between January and April of 2017 there were more than 600 vehicles every month fleeing from MPD during traffic stops, a number that has increased year by year, often in excess of 100%, according to the release.

The FPC states that perpetrators fleeing from traffic stops are issued citations for the offense only 20% of the time.

