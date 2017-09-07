Winnebago County DA: No charges against Oshkosh officer who fatally shot man

OSHKOSH — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an Oshkosh police officer who fatally shot a man this summer.

Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said Thursday the officer was justified in using deadly force.

Authorities were called July 31 about 28-year-old Isaiah Tucker trying to take things from a home where he used to live. When two officers arrived, Tucker crashed a car through the garage door and got stuck in the yard. Police say when an officer tried to pull Tucker from the car, he sped up toward the other officer.

Officer Aaron Achterberg fired at the moving car, hitting Tucker twice. Tucker managed to drive into the street and crashed the car. Police found him wounded and hiding in a shed.

Tucker died at a hospital.