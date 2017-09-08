Caught on camera: Police need help identifying truck driver robbery suspect

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery of a truck driver inside the Tourist Information Center located near Highway 165 and I-94 on Thursday, September 7th.

Officials said they received a call just before 6:00 a.m. about blood located in the men’s bathroom inside the building.

Officers responded to the location and while checking the parking lot, they found the victim, a 39-year-old Weston man. The victim, who was on duty as a truck driver, suffered from a head injury from an attack at the rest stop. His wallet was taken during the attack.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the Saint Catherine’s Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

