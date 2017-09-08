Gov. Walker authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to assist Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker signed an executive order Friday, September 8th that allowed the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in Florida, if needed, in response to Hurricane Irma.

According to a news release from Governor Walker’s office, the order also temporarily waives certain federal and state regulations for interstate and intrastate carriers providing direct emergency relief and assistance relating to Hurricane Irma.

“We stand ready to help our friends in Florida who are bracing for Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest Atlantic Ocean storms on record,” Governor Walker said. “I thank Major General Dunbar and the men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard for their readiness and willingness to assist in response efforts. We are also directing all state agencies to assist the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs in responding to this situation.”