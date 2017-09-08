MIlwaukee Riverside and Milwaukee Pulaski battle in City Conference football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--It was an afternoon tilt in the City Conference Richardson Division between Milwaukee Pulaski and Milwaukee Riverside. On the opening drive, Travon Grady on the receiving end of a pass for a 40 yard gain for Pulaski. But that drive stalls for the Rams. Riverside's turn, as they go on a 98 yard drive, highlighted by Travis Hayes on the receiving end of a 17 yard pass. But the Tigers are unable to score as the Rams defense steps up as the touchdown saving pick off a deflection. Scoring was at a premium early, but Riverside turns it on after that and gets the win.

Milwaukee Riverside 37

Milwaukee Pulaski 0

Final