New commercial: Aaron Rodgers, his dog Rigsbee share fond memories until…

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new State Farm commercial hitting the airwaves this weekend — and it’s featuring the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, his dog, Rigsbee and Clay Matthews.

The new 30-second spot is titled, ” Together.” It features Aaron and Rigsbee recalling the memories they’ve shared together after Clay has a mishap with a drone and Aaron’s truck.

The new commercial kicks off on Sunday, September 10th debuting on CBS and FOX during the noon games.

