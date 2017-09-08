TMZ: Blake Heron, actor in “Shiloh,” found dead inside home

Blake Heron, the actor best known for playing Marty Preston in the 1996 movie, “Shiloh,” has died — according to TMZ. He was 35.

TMZ reports officials say Heron’s girlfriend went to his Los Angeles-area home Friday morning, September 8th and found him dead. Paramedics were called and worked on Heron for 40 minutes trying to revive him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, for the last few days Heron had been sick. He’s battled heroin and just got out of rehab.

TMZ reports officials did not find any illegal drugs at the scene. There were several prescriptions, but they were for the flu.

There was no evidence Heron had consumed alcohol, according to TMZ.