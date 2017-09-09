Dogs left tied to trees as owners flee Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA — Some residents evacuating Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma’s path, have left their pets tied to trees and cars before fleeing the area — according to the Palm Beach Post.

PalmBeachPost.com reports Dianne Sauve, head of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said the department will be pursuing criminal charges against owners who abandoned their pets and left them where they would not be able to escape the storm.

The report says animal control officers rescued 26 dogs on Friday, from Pahokee and Belle Glade, Florida.