Fighting hunger with the help of some rotten tomatoes

Happening on Milwaukee's east side Saturday, September 9th, is the annual Fight for Hunger Tomato Romp!

About Fight for Hunger Tomato Romp (website)

Tomato Romp is Wisconsin’s only tomato festival, most known for its Rotten Tomato Fight For Hunger.

The East Side was the first in North America to create a celebration of the tomato and tomato fight inspired by La Tomatina Fight in Spain. 11 years later it's now replicated in cities across America. 8,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes are donated by Maglio Companies for the fight, with the fight proceeds donated to the Riverwest Food Pantry.