Trimborn Farm invites all to celebrate 35th anniversary

GREENDALE -- Celebrating 35 years! On Saturday, September 9th, Trimborn Farm invites people to come by and take part in some fall fun!

About Trimborn Farm (website)

The Milwaukee County Park System acquired the property in 1980 and began developing it into a historic site in conjunction with the neighboring Jeremiah Curtin House. The Park People, an adjunct group, began restoring, preserving, and interpreting the buildings and structures on the property.

In January 2004, the Milwaukee County Historical Society took over management of the property for the Parks Department. School and adult tours, drop-in programs, summer concerts, workshops, and special events show what life was like during the late 19th century and raise awareness of the site.

Today the complex includes a Cream City brick farmhouse, one of the last and largest stone barns in Wisconsin, a worker’s bunkhouse, threshing barn, and 75-foot kiln.