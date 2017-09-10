Pasco County sheriff’s officials: “Do not shoot weapons at Irma!”

PASCO COUNTY, Florida — A tweet by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office amid Hurricane Irma is going viral.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted Saturday, warning people not to shoot the storm.

This, in response to a Facebook Event set up by a man who has invited people to shoot the storm, an idea he reportedly came up with “out of stress and boredom.”

Yahoo News reports more than 55,000 have signed up to join him.

Pasco County sheriff’s officials said shooting Irma “won’t make it turtn around and it will have very dangerous side effects,” noting on Twitter that “bullets come back.”