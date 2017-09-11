× Failure to yield: Woman cited after fatal crash involving motorcycle in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 55-year-old Oak Creek man was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in Caledonia Monday morning, September 11th.

The deceased has been identified as Joseph Cocking.

Police said a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Racine woman was headed north and the operator was attempting to turn west onto 7 Mile Road when she failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle headed south. The motorcycle struck the side of the vehicle and Cocking was thrown from it.

A good Samaritan began life-saving measures and first responders continued, but Cocking was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Racine woman was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.