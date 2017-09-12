Milwaukee ranked worst city in Wisconsin to live in

MILWAUKEE — The worst city in Wisconsin to live in is Milwaukee, according to a new report.

24/7 Wall Street published a study on September 8th, with a list of the worst cities to live in every state in the country. Several factors include poverty rate, household income, unemployment rate and crime.

The report states Milwaukee has a population of more than 600,000 and a median home value of $114,000. Milwaukee also has a 26.8% poverty rate — “the highest poverty rate of any city in the state and well above the 14.7% U.S. poverty rate.”

The report goes on to say, “There were 1,596 violent crimes for every 100,000 city residents in 2015, more than triple the violent crime rate in the next most dangerous Wisconsin city and the sixth highest violent crime rate of U.S. cities.”

If you’d like to see the report, CLICK HERE.