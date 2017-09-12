Pregnant woman delivers baby seven weeks early after boyfriend allegedly set her on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. -- A man is accused of setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire in Maryland Friday, WJLA reports.

Laquinn Phillips, 34, of Washington, D.C., is charged attempted first and second-degree murder, arson, assault and several additional charges related to the incident.

Authorities believe Phillips set 30-year-old Andrea Grinage on fire during a domestic incident.

Grinage, who was pregnant when she was set on fire, gave birth to a baby girl seven weeks early. WJLA reports that both are in critical condition.

After speaking with authorities, Phillips agreed to turn himself in.

Grinage's father told WJLA Phillips set his daughter on fire because he was angry she was pregnant.