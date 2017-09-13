2 people hurt, 1 seriously, following intersection crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway TW and County Highway AY in the Township of Theresa, Dodge County.

The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13th.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation shows a vehicle traveling eastbound entered the intersection and collided with a pickup truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound pickup was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash by the Village of Brownsville Marshall, Mayville EMS, Theresa EMS and Fire Department, Flight For Life, DCERT, Kekoskee First Responders, and the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain. The crash is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team (CIT).