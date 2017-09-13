Are you ready to adopt? Things to consider before adopting animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From Texas to Florida, helpless animals left behind in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma are in need of homes. Some of those animals have made their way to Wisconsin.

Ryan Olson, Executive Director of The Rescue Gang, has some things you need to think about before bringing one of those animals home.

Far too often, people decide to surrender their canine companions. Why is this? Did they consider these next 5 things before adopting?