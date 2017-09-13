Are you ready to adopt? Things to consider before adopting animals

MILWAUKEE -- From Texas to Florida, helpless animals left behind in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma are in need of homes. Some of those animals have made their way to Wisconsin.
Ryan Olson, Executive Director of The Rescue Gang, has some things you need to think about before bringing one of those animals home.
Far too often, people decide to surrender their canine companions. Why is this? Did they consider these next 5 things before adopting?
- Do you have the time to work on training? Potty training, behavior issues, digging in the trash, etc?
- Are you willing to hire a professional if you cannot work the issues out yourself?
- Will you be able to provide life long care for this animal? Have you considered the lifespans of the breed and the age of the animal you're adopting? Do you plan to move somewhere where you can't have this pet?
- Are you willing to invest in proper veterinary care? This includes yearly exams, vaccinations, fecal screenings, heartworm testing, heartworm/flea/ tick preventative?
- Is this dog the right breed for you? Did you get a border collie because they're cute not knowing the amount of energy they have? Did you think a beagle wouldn't howl in your apartment? Don't pick a breed for their looks. Do your research!