1st video, pictures of Operation Helping Houston’s Heroes in action

Posted 5:14 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, September 13, 2017

HOUSTON -- A team of people deployed to Texas as part of Operation Helping Houston's Heroes is sharing the first pictures of their work down south.

Former police supervisor Brian Dorow planned the trip to Texas to help first responders who have been helping others since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston. In collaboration with the chief of the Sussex Fire Department, Dave Johnsen, they gathered volunteers to head to Houston on a bus for Operation Helping Houston's Heroes.

The mission was to clean the homes of the men and women that make up Houston's Fire Department. The Houston Fire Department provided the team a list of first responders' homes in need of their attention.

