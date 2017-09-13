“I knew I shouldn’t be driving:” Woman accused in fatal, wrong-way, head-on crash after Brewers game

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Pewaukee woman is facing OWI charges, accused of killing a woman in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 164 in Waukesha County on Monday night, September 11th — and injuring a second driver. The accused had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life — where prosecutors say sobriety tests did not go well.

23-year-old Abby Dominski of Pewaukee faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of OWI, causing injury (first offense) after the crash at State Highway 164 and South Jay Lane. Candace Franckowiak was killed in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, first responders arrived around 11:30 p.m. after learning of an SUV that had gone into a ditch, and no one inside was responding to the 911 caller. One vehicle was found in the ditch, and another was found on the east side of the roadway, still partially on the pavement. In that vehicle, a woman was seen sitting in the driver’s seat with one arm hanging out the window. She was unresponsive, and later identified as Franckowiak. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple injuries in the crash.

Investigators made contact with another driver, who was in a vehicle that was on the east side of the roadway on its roof. That driver indicated he suffered a bump on his head and a bump on his wrist. He told investigators he was headed northbound on Highway 164, on his way home from work, when he saw a black vehicle cross the center line in his lane of traffic — driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 164. The man said he veered towards the shoulder in an effort to move out of the way. That’s when he lost control as he attempted to straighten out his vehicle, which veered into the ditch and rolled, landing on its roof. He said he was able to get his seat belt off, and he exited his vehicle and dialed 911. Investigators confirmed this man hadn’t consumed any intoxicants with a preliminary breath test, which returned a result of 0.00 grams of alcohol.

Dominski was determined to be the driver of the SUV, which was located approximately 25 to 30 feet from the roadway in the ditch on the east side of the road. The vehicle suffered significant damage and was smoking.

When asked whether she remembered what happened, the complaint says Dominski said “no.” She indicated she was with her boyfriend at a bar, and said “yes” when asked whether she’d been drinking. She told investigators she had “two to three vodka lemonades,” and said “I didn’t have that much to drink.” Investigators noted that she was “extremely dazed” and “her eyes were only half open,” and were red and glassy. She wasn’t aware that she was in a crash, and said she thought “she swerved a little bit into the other lane, but couldn’t provide any other details.” The complaint indicates investigators noted an odor of intoxicants coming from Dominski. According to the complaint, Dominski vomited several times as she was being evaluated by EMTs, and her “speech sounded like she was drunk.”

An investigation into the crash revealed Dominski had been headed southbound on Highway 164 in the northbound lane of traffic when her vehicle hit Franckowiak’s vehicle head-on. Franckowiak’s vehicle also suffered extensive damage.

Dominski had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life. When asked if she remembered anything leading up to the crash, the complaint indicates she said she was at a Brewers game with her boyfriend. The complaint indicates she refused a preliminary breath test and she was eventually arrested for OWI. A sample of her blood was taken and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis.

Early the next morning, Dominski was released from the hospital and taken to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, where she was asked whether she’d submit to an interview. The complaint indicates she said “I don’t really remember anything and I don’t have much to say but that’s fine.”

During the interview, Dominski told investigators she went to the Brewers game with her boyfriend on September 11th and they left before it ended. She said before that, she drove her vehicle to her boyfriend’s workplace in Menomonee Falls, and from there, they drove to Kelly’s Bleachers on Bluemound, where they had a couple drinks before heading to the game. After the game, they went back to Kelly’s Bleachers and had one more drink before returning to her vehicle in Menomonee Falls. Dominski said in all, she had three beers, a vodka lemonade and a shot of vodka. When asked if she knew the last road she was on, she said Highway 164, and said “I knew I shouldn’t be driving. I was too drunk to drive.”

The complaint indicates Dominski said she takes medication for bipolar disorder and anxiety, and it affects her when she drinks.

When asked to provide more details on how much she had to drink, Dominski said she had two Angry Orchard drinks and one shot of vodka at the bar, and then two Redd’s Apple Ales and one vodka lemonade at the game, and then one Angry Orchard drink at the bar. She said they took the shuttle to and from the game, and she then followed her boyfriend to his workplace, where she got her car and then followed her boyfriend to Highway 164. She indicated she was “angry at her boyfriend for letting her drive because she felt she was drunk.”

Dominski’s boyfriend provided a statement to investigators, indicating Dominski had two drinks and a shot before the game, two drinks at the game, and two more drinks at the bar. He said he asked her whether she was OK to drive and she said she was.

Court documents show Dominski is a student attending UW-Milwaukee — studying chemical dependency counseling.

Dominski was in court for her initial appearance Wednesday, September 13th.

Cash bond was set at $100,000, and a hearing was scheduled for September 15th.