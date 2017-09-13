Marlins-Brewers series moved to Milwaukee because of Irma

MILWAUKEE — The Marlins’ three-game series against the Brewers this week will be moved from Miami to Milwaukee because of South Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Irma.

A statement from Marlins President David Samson reads as follows:

“Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee. Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take priority at this time. The Miami Marlins look forward to returning home on Monday to play the New York Mets.”

Game times for the Marlins-Brewers games at Miller Park will be 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday (all times Central).

Due to the brief lead time, staffing levels for concessions, guest services and other logistics will restrict seating capacities at Miller Park for the three games. For Friday, only Field Level tickets will be available for purchase – a capacity of approximately 10,000 tickets. For the Saturday and Sunday games, the capacity will increase to approximately 23,000 with staffing for those two games extended into the Loge Level.

Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger issued the following statement:

“The change of venue was made at the request of Major League Baseball and the Marlins, due to the conditions caused by Hurricane Irma. We will be ready to host this weekend and are working to put all of the logistics in order. With limited capacity, we strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance, especially for the Friday game.”

IMPORTANT: Tickets will be placed on sale at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 14th. There will be three price levels: $20 for Field Diamond Box, $15 for Field Infield Box, and $10 for all other seating areas. Tickets will be available through Brewers.com/Marlins, the Brewers Box Office or by calling 414-902-4000.