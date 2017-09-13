“Seaside Snacks and Shacks:” Milwaukee’s Northpoint Custard featured in premiere episode of Food Network show

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Northpoint Custard, located along the lakefront, will be featured on Food Network!

According to a release from Bartolotta officials, the popular summer spot will be featured in the premiere episode of the first season of Seaside Snacks & Shacks, airing on Food Network and the Cooking Channel.

The release indicates in the episode, Joe Bartolotta, president and co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants offers a tour and history of the custard stand, alongside Sabin Lomac, a Maine native and lobster roll expert.

The hour-long episode features other seaside locations in an effort to find the best in casual dining on the coasts.

The first episode airs on the Cooking Channel Thursday, September 14th at 9:00 p.m. — and further times and dates on both the Cooking Channel and Food Network.