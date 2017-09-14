× 2 taken to hospital, 1 with suspected life-threatening injuries, following crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, September 13th in Dodge County.

It happened at the intersection of County Highway TW and County Highway AY in the Township of Theresa around 5:00 p.m.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows an eastbound car entered the intersection and collided with a southbound pickup truck.

Traffic going east and west at the intersection is controlled by a stop sign. North and southbound traffic is not controlled.

The driver of the eastbound car was transported by Flight For Life to Aurora Summit Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound pickup was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, is still attempting to notify relatives of the patient in serious condition; therefore no names are being released