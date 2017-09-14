Kangaroo escapes from Jerry Smith’s Farm in Kenosha County, wanders down Highway L

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Highway L and 72nd Avenue in Somers Thursday morning, September 14th for a report of a loose kangaroo.

It was determined that that the kangaroo exited its confine from Jerry Smith’s Farm, located at 7150 18th Street, possibly by kicking the confine gate. The kangaroo decided to wander west on Highway L.

Jerry Smith’s Farm was contacted and five-year-old Joey the kangaroo was safely returned to the farm without any injury to anyone.