Recognize this guy? Brookfield police seek man accused of stealing from Target

Posted 7:23 am, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:25AM, September 14, 2017

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a luggage bag from the Target store on Bluemound Road.

It happened on Friday, September 8th around 3:00 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male,  approximately 25-30 years of age, 6’3″, and 180 pounds. The suspect also has light facial hair and appeared to be wearing a Burger King employee shirt.

A newer model Toyota Camry, maroon in color, was seen on security footage involved in a separate incident.

Police say the suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts at surrounding Target locations —  stealing luggage and baby monitors.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle involved, please contact Officer K. KING at the City of Brookfield Police Department, 262-787-3702 or kingk@ci.brookfield.wi.us.